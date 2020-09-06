UrduPoint.com
Defense Day Observed With National Zeal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 09:40 PM

Defense Day observed with national zeal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Defense Day was observed throughout the district with full national zeal and zest to pay homage to the martyrs and Ghazis of Pakistan army especially heroes of 1965 war.

Various programmes were held to commemorate the courage and supreme sacrifices rendered by Pak army and other law enforcement agencies for the defense of homeland.

Voice of Pakistan in collaboration with Tianshi International Company also arranged "Istehkam-e-Pakistan" Conference to pay tributes to martyrs of Pak army on Pakistan Defense Day.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri addressed the conference as chief guest and paid homage to Shuhada of Pak forces.

Later, Deputy Speaker National Assembly also led a rally to mark Defense Day from Harianwala Chowk D-Ground to Saleemi Chowk.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib, MNA Raza Nasrullah Ghumman, MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar, Senior Sales Director Tianshi Company Yousuf Sultani and others were also present on the occasion.

Ex-service Men Society in collaboration of Tiger Force also arranged seminar at Logic College, Khurarianwala Adda to mark Pakistan Defense Day. MNA Malik Nawab Sher Waseer addressed the seminar as chief guest and paid tributes to martyrs of Pak army. Major (retd) Abdur Rehman and others were also present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad also led a rally in Tehsil Sammundri and paid homage to martyrs of Pak forces on Pakistan Defense Day.

Assistant Commissioner Sammundri Faisal Sultan and others were also present on the occasion while Rescue- 1122 Jawans presented salute to Pak army Shuhada.

Islam Foundation also arranged a function in connection with Defense Day and MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar addressed it as chief guest. President Cloth board Faisalabad Naseem Yousuf and others also addressed it.

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) organized a function to observe Defense Day.

FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan addressed and paid best tributes to martyrs of Pak army.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) arranged painting exhibition at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium to pay homage to martyrs of 1965 war.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarter Muhammad Khalid inaugurated the exhibition while FAC Director Sofia Bedar and others were also present on the occasion.

The people also visited main graveyard of Ghulam Muhammad Abad and offered Fateha for departed souls of martyrs of Pak forces.

City President PPP Nadeem Dastgir along with his party activists also visited grave of Lieutenant Kaleem Mehmood Khan who participated in 1965 war and embraced martyrdom. They offered "Fateha" and laid floral wreath at his grave.

Meanwhile, a contingent of Rescue-1122 under supervision of Emergency Officer Operations Ghulam Shabbir also went to the grave of Captain Usama Shaheed of Pak army and laid floral wreath.

More Stories From Pakistan

