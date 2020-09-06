Defense Day observed with national zeal, fervor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Defense Day was observed in the megalopolis with national zeal and fervor on Sunday.

The day dawned with special prayers for sovereignty of the country and gun salutes. The television and radio channels broadcasted special programmes and newspapers published special editions to pay tributes to the heroes of 1965 war.

In connection with the day, number of events were held in the city. A ceremony of "Change of Guard" was held at Mazar-e-Quaid. A contingent of cadets from Pakistan Air Force academy, Asghar Khan took over the Guard duties at Mausoleum of Father of Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

An award distribution ceremony was held at Malir Cantonment. The awards were conferred to military officers, soldiers and families of martyrs.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) also organised a Defence Day Boats Race from Monora to Keamari at Marine Wing in which number of boats participated. The PCG also arranged various colourful sports activities and declamation / quiz and national songs competitions in connection with the day.