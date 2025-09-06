Open Menu

Defense Day Of Pakistan Celebrated With Great Zeal And Enthusiasm In Gilgit-Baltistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 09:20 PM

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Like the rest of the country Defense Day of Pakistan was observed with great zeal, reverence and national spirit across Gilgit-Baltistan. The day began in the provincial capital Gilgit with a 21-gun salute organized by the Pakistan Army, echoing with slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad.” Special prayers were also offered for the souls of the martyrs.

To mark the occasion various ceremonies were held across all districts of the region at both official and private levels, including rallies, seminars, public gatherings and flag-hoisting ceremonies.

At Sir Syed High school No. 1 Gilgit a special event was organized where speakers paid rich tributes to the Pakistan Fuj and reaffirmed that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in safeguarding the country’s security and stability.

Similar programs were held in Skardu, Chilas, Hunza, Nagar, Astore, Ghizer, and other districts, where citizens actively participated in rallies, waved national flags and expressed their deep love for Pakistan. Children and youth carrying green and white flags chanted patriotic slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad.”

Speakers at various events across Gilgit-Baltistan emphasized that September 6 marks the renewal of the pledge that the entire nation stands united with the Pakistan Army for the defense of the motherland. They said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan have always rendered sacrifices for the defense of Pakistan, and these sacrifices will remain a golden chapter in the country’s history.

