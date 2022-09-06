Defense Day of Pakistan observed in AJK with zeal and zest

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Sep, 2022 ):Like other parts of Pakistan, the 57th Defense Day of Pakistan and national martyrs day was also observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to every moment to be prepared to give every kind of sacrifices for the defense of inch after inch of the country as and when required.

The Day dawned with special prayers, at Fajr in the mosques across the liberated territory of AJK for the stability, defense, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement and the immediate end of the siege of the heavy restrictions riddled bleeding Indian occupied valley of Kashmir.

Special ceremonies to observe the Defense Day of Pakistan were held in various parts of AJK including all the district head quarters of Mirpur, capital city of Muzaffarabaad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Hattiyan, Haveili, Kotli, Bhimbher and Neelam valley to pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 Indo-Pak war for giving the sacrifices of their valuable lives to safeguard the geographical and ideological frontiers of the country. Besides, they paid rich tributes to the brave armed forces of Pakistan and ghazis who responded to a crushing reply and rebuffed the enemy's attack on Pakistan – who (India) resorted to undeclared war against our motherland in the darkness of the night of this day in 1965.

In Mirpur, the major ceremony to pay glorious tributes to the heroes of the history Indo-Pak war of 1965 was held under the auspices of National Events Organizing Committee and Mirpur district administration..

Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Ch. Amjad Iqbal, ADC Yasir Riaz Assistant Commissioner Muneer Qureshi, Divisional Information Officer Javed Malik, and the city elite, besides large number of people from all walks of life visited the graves of the martyrs of Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971 in Mirpur city and its outskirt and prayed for the upholding of the status of the martyrs in heaven.

Assistant Commissioner Muneer Qureshi, Assistant Superintdent Police Mirpur Abbas Ali, Acting DPR Mirpur Division Javeid Malik and others placed the floral wreathes on the graves of the martyrs including the martyr of operation Zerb-e-Azab - shaheed Lt. Col. Mirza Imran Arshad Jiraal, shaheed Naib Subedar Muneer Hussain and others at the local graveyard.

The simple but impressive ceremonies were largely attended by the people belonging to all segments of the local civil society.

Participants of the special 'duayaa' (prayer) meetings to mark the defense day of Pakistan, offered dua / fateha for the raising of the status of the martyrs of the - 1965 war besides other martyrs who laid down their lives for the defense of inch-after-inch the country in the wars of 1948, 1965, 1971 and Kargal fight with the chronic enemy India.

They also prayed for the security, stability, progress, prosperity and defense of the country and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom struggle for liberation of the occupied part of the State from the Indian subjugation.

Sharing their views with the media on this occasion Prof. Mirza Arshad Jiraal, father of the martyred soldier, Lt. Col. Imran Arshad and others paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Indo-Pak wars besides the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir besides the martyrs of the Radul Fasaad and Zerb-a-Azab operations for laying down supreme sacrifices of their lives for the defense of the country besides to make the country clean of the terrorism.

Ends / APP / AHR.