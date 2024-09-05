Defense Day: Quaid-e-Azam’s vision for strong air force for Pakistan’s security eulogized

- Home
Published September 05, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) On Pakistan’s 59th Defense and Martyrs Day, it is remembered that the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah placed significant importance on the strength and professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for the nation's security.
Despite his deteriorating health, Quaid-e-Azam made a historic visit to the Royal Pakistan Air Force (RPAF) school Risalpur at Nowshera district, on April 13, 1948, in his capacity as the first Governor General of Pakistan and addressed a distinguished gathering of RPAF officers and cadets, underscoring the critical need for a formidable air force for defence of the newly created Pakistan.
The RPAF School Risalpur remained historically significant as it was the only military training institution of Pakistan that was visited by Quaid-e-Azam following Pakistan's creation on August 14, 1947.
The legendary Quaid’s visit highlighted his strong commitment to PAF to ensure the security of Pakistan’s airspace and underscored the pivotal role of a strong air force in the country's overall defense strategy.
In March 2017, PAF academy Risalpur was named after Air Marshal Asghar Khan, who was the first Muslim Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistan Air Force. In his landmark foresighted address, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah laid great emphasis on establishment of a strong air force for security, protection and defense of Pakistan.
The great Quaid said, "there is no doubt that a country without a strong air force is at the mercy of an aggressor. Pakistan must build up her air force as quickly as possible. It must be an efficient air force second to none and must take its right place with the Army and the Navy in securing the country’s defense."
Major General (Retd) Tajul Haq, former IGFC while talking to APP said that Quaid-e-Azam was a towering personality of 20th century, who had an immense love for the armed forces of Pakistan including PAF.
He said the great Quaid’s inspiring address at PAF Academy Risalpur had served as a beacon of strength for the Pakistan Air Force.
The Quaid's dream of making the PAF second to none did not take long time to become a reality and today a strong PAF was before the nation that proved its great power and strength in the 1948, 1965 and 1971 wars.
Recalling PAF's role in the 1965 War, General Taj said the Pakistan Air Force had broken back on the enemy in the 1965 war and inflicted colossal losses on the aggressor.
“PAF had adopted an outstanding courageous approach against the enemy besides providing the much-needed aerial support to the ground forces of Pakistan.
"The superiority in numbers did not decide ground and air battles, rather better training, high moral, leadership skills, indomitable courage and fighting spirit are deciding factors in winning or losing wars in the modern era," the eyewitness General of 65 war told APP.
PAF officers and jawans had demonstrated exemplary courage, leadership qualities, unmatched valour, bravery and had played outstanding roles in protection and defence of the country's major cities including Lahore, Sargoda, Sialkot, Qasur and Azad Kashmir during 65 war.
Squadron Leader MM Alam made history when he shot down two enemy hunter aircraft and damaged three others on 6th September. He also destroyed five more enemy hunter aircrafts in less than a minute on 7th September, which was unprecedented in the history of the Air Force.
Flight Lieutenant Imtiaz Ahmad Bhatti and Squadron Leader Sarfaraz Ahmad Rafiqui thwarted the nefarious designs of the enemy on Halwara and destroyed several enemy's aircraft. Squadron Leader, Sarfaraz Rafiqui Shaheed fought bravely in the 65 war and embraced Shahadat for defense of the motherland.
Squadron Leader Sajjad Haider also displayed exceptional leadership, indomitable courage and flying skills in operations against the enemy during the said war. The attitude of squadron leader Sajjad Haider both on ground and in the air was exemplary in the entire operations and his heroic performance on the battlefield was a role model for the young fighter pilots.
The shooting down of two Indian warplanes inside LOC one fell in Azad Kashmir and the other in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides capturing of an Indian Pilot on February 27, 2019, has again proved the highest standard of professionalism and strength of the PAF.
General Taj said the unity exhibited by the nation after the Indian air strike on Balakot in 2019, had remembered the spirit of 65 War. The February 27, 2019, successful action of the PAF has testified that the PAF was fully capable of giving a befitting response to the enemy in case of any misadventure. He said PAF was the pride of the nation and it has made our country's defence impregnable.
