'Defense Day Reminder Of Everlasting Determination,bravery': Wardag

Wed 02nd September 2020 | 07:05 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Central Deputy Secretary General Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardag Wednesday said 'Defense Day' was a reminder of everlasting determination and bravery of our martyrs and "Ghaizis".

Talking to APP in connection with 'Defense Day', he said that political and military leadership had shown exemplary solidarity to eradicate the menace of terrorism which was a bright chapter in the history of the country.

"The spirit of national defense was still present in the nation and armed forces", he said.

This day commemorates sacrifices of the 1965's war heroes, when our brave armed forces defended the country's borders and inflicted humiliating defeat to enemy, he added.

He said the whole nation was paying tribute to the martyred soldiers and "Ghazis" who laid their lives for the country besides returning undefeated.

Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardag said that Defense Day will be commemorated with full vigor in Balochistan.

