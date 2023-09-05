Open Menu

Defense Day Sparks Renewed Unity, Resolve

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2023 | 11:26 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar highlighting the immense significance of September 6, stated that Defense Day was etched in the annals of Pakistan's history because of indomitable sacrifices by the Pakistan Army.

In a message here on Tuesday, Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar eloquently stated that the mere mention of the September War serves as a profound reminder of the enduring faith and unwavering belief that define the bravery of Pakistanis.

Pakistan Defense Day, he paid solemn tribute to the incomparable sacrifices made by the nation's heroes, emphasizing that every Pakistani takes immense pride in the martyrs who valiantly laid down their lives in defense of the homeland.

Furthermore, Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar called upon the entire nation to come together, renewing their dedication to safeguarding Pakistan.

He underscored the importance of setting aside personal differences and embracing a path of consensus and unity, emphasizing that it is through unity that challenges can be surmounted.

