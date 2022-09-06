Defense Day; SSP pays tribute to martyrs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday saluted the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country on the occasion of Defence Day.

In his message on the occasion of Defense Day, Amjad Shaikh said that today reminds us of the sacrifices and determination of those 'Jawans' who laid down their lives in the 1965 war and crushed the evil intentions of the enemy.

We also pay tribute to our brave soldiers who fought the enemy and left no stone unturned in the security of the homeland, SSP said and vowed that today we must renew our pledge not to hesitate in making any kind of sacrifices for the security of our country.

He said Sindh Police will stand by our brave armed forces in the war against terrorism.