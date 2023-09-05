Open Menu

Defense Day Teaches Collective National Spirit For Strengthen Of Country: Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said September 6 was a day which taught us collective national spirit and determination for the protection, integrity and defense of our beloved homeland

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Defense Day, he said that the entire nation demonstrated and came together during the war of September 6, 1965, to prove that arms or numbers do not mean anything in the face of the power of unity, consensus and faith.

He said that Defense Day was a historic day when our forces uprooted the enemy's steps and became a leaden wall to defend the motherland.

"A great courage and bravery was shown and the Pakistan Army successfully defended the geographical borders of the country and thwarted the nefarious intentions of the Indian forces", he mentioned.

Ali Mardan said that since the establishment of Pakistan till today, our brave forces have made eternal sacrifices for the country and have always kept the country safe from the enemy.

He added that Defense Day is a renewal of the pledge that we would not let the sacrifices of our great martyrs go in vain and would always play our role collectively for the defense, development, integrity and stability of our country.

The people of Balochistan have always stood shoulder to shoulder with their brave forces and other security agencies to maintain peace and order in the province and against the subversive elements, he noted.

He said that we are determined that will provide a peaceful and conducive environment for conducting clean and transparent elections in the province.

