Defense Day To Be Celebrated With National Spirit: Sardar Babar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Thursday said that the 6th September was the golden day in the history of the country which was a reminder of the deeds of the martyrs and Ghazis while entire nation stood with Pakistan Army for strengthening defense of the country.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here.

Sardar Babar said that Defense Day would be celebrated with national spirit in Balochistan.

He said people of Balochistan stood with Pakistan Army for making the bright future of the beloved homeland.

"The country is still facing many internal and external threats for which the government, Pakistan Army and the entire nation are ready to cope all kinds of challenges", he said.

The deputy speaker noted that Pakistan Army had given great sacrifices for the protection of the integrity and unity of the homeland and defeated enemy force in war of 1965 despite limited resources.

India had suffered heavy losses during war, he said, adding that the nation could never forget great sacrifices of them.

He further stated so now we had to work tirelessly to make Pakistan a prosperous Islamic and welfare state and make the country an Asian Tiger once again under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

