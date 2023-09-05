Defense Day to be observed on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Defense Day would be observed on Wednesday throughout Faisalabad division with the commitment for rendering every sacrifice for the protection of Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Defense Day would be observed on Wednesday throughout Faisalabad division with the commitment for rendering every sacrifice for the protection of Pakistan.

District administration Faisalabad has chalked out various programs to pay rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed during a meeting on Tuesday said that Defense Day would be observed in Faisalabad with full national zeal and zest.

She said that the main function would be arranged at Divisional Model College main campus at 9 a.m. where national flag would be hoisted and families of Pak army martyrs would be saluted.

She said that Defense Day function would also be arranged in each college across the division while pick & drop facilities would be provided to the family of martyr soldiers participating in these ceremonies.

She said that students would present national songs besides participating in speech declamations and other contests.

Meanwhile, Divisional Director Secondary education Dr Kishwar Naheed Rana directed heads of all schools to arrange Defense Day ceremony in their respective educational institutes and apprise the students about unprecedented sacrifices presented by brave Pak army during 6th September 1965 war.

The police have also made tight security arrangements for Defense Day and police officers would visit Yadgar-e-Shuhada to commemorate their sacrifices, police spokesman said.