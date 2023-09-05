Open Menu

Defense Day To Be Observed On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Defense Day to be observed on Wednesday

Pakistan Defense Day would be observed on Wednesday throughout Faisalabad division with the commitment for rendering every sacrifice for the protection of Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Defense Day would be observed on Wednesday throughout Faisalabad division with the commitment for rendering every sacrifice for the protection of Pakistan.

District administration Faisalabad has chalked out various programs to pay rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed during a meeting on Tuesday said that Defense Day would be observed in Faisalabad with full national zeal and zest.

She said that the main function would be arranged at Divisional Model College main campus at 9 a.m. where national flag would be hoisted and families of Pak army martyrs would be saluted.

She said that Defense Day function would also be arranged in each college across the division while pick & drop facilities would be provided to the family of martyr soldiers participating in these ceremonies.

She said that students would present national songs besides participating in speech declamations and other contests.

Meanwhile, Divisional Director Secondary education Dr Kishwar Naheed Rana directed heads of all schools to arrange Defense Day ceremony in their respective educational institutes and apprise the students about unprecedented sacrifices presented by brave Pak army during 6th September 1965 war.

The police have also made tight security arrangements for Defense Day and police officers would visit Yadgar-e-Shuhada to commemorate their sacrifices, police spokesman said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Education Visit September Family All

Recent Stories

Defence Day reminds of bravery of nation & armed f ..

Defence Day reminds of bravery of nation & armed forces against Indian aggressio ..

4 minutes ago
 Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Muni ..

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir meets senior Uzbek civil-mil ..

4 minutes ago
 Rebuttal against Gallup report published in print ..

Rebuttal against Gallup report published in print media

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan armed forces became leaden wall against I ..

Pakistan armed forces became leaden wall against Indian aggression in 1965 war: ..

4 minutes ago
 Power supply to be restored soon in affected areas ..

Power supply to be restored soon in affected areas : HESCO Spokesman

16 minutes ago
 Moroccan envoy calls on FM Jilani

Moroccan envoy calls on FM Jilani

16 minutes ago
PTI's chief alleged nikah case adjourns without he ..

PTI's chief alleged nikah case adjourns without hearing

16 minutes ago
 Industrialists kept paying salaries of labour enga ..

Industrialists kept paying salaries of labour engaged in military training: A 65 ..

10 minutes ago
 Humanity's survival hinges on cooperation, outgoin ..

Humanity's survival hinges on cooperation, outgoing UNGA head says as 77th sessi ..

10 minutes ago
 Defense Day teaches collective national spirit for ..

Defense Day teaches collective national spirit for strengthen of country: Careta ..

10 minutes ago
 Armed robbers loot Rs 285000 from citizen

Armed robbers loot Rs 285000 from citizen

10 minutes ago
 Pakistani nation, valiant armed forces thwarted In ..

Pakistani nation, valiant armed forces thwarted Indian aggression in 1965 war: A ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan