Defense Day To Be Observed With National Zeal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:05 PM

The Defense Day will be observed in the megalopolis with national zeal and fervor on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Defense Day will be observed in the megalopolis with national zeal and fervor on Sunday.

The day will dawn with special prayers for sovereignty of the country and gun salutes. The television and radio channels would broadcast special programmes and newspapers will publish special editions to pay tributes to the heroes of 1965 war.

In connection with the day, number of events are scheduled to be held in the city. A ceremony of "Change of Guard" is going be held at Mazar-e-Quaid. A contingent of cadets from Pakistan Air Force academy, Asghar Khan would take over the Guard duties at Mausoleum of Father of Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A reception in the honor of the retired personnel and family members of martyred soldiers is scheduled at Malir Cantonment. Senior serving officials of Pakistan Army will also attend the program. Prior to the reception a floral wreath laying ceremony will also be held at the graves of soldiers and officers martyred over the years.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Coast Guards has organised a boat racing which would commence from PCG Marine Wing, Keamari. A total of 20 boats will take part in the race, followed by a prize distribution ceremony at the Coast Guard Marine Wing Keamari.

