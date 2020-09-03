UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defense Day To Remember Sacrifices Of Martyrs: Munawara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:13 PM

Defense Day to remember sacrifices of martyrs: Munawara

Defense Day is a day to remember the sacrifices of martyrs soldiers, who rendered their lives for the country, said Member National Assembly (MNA), Munawara Bibi Baloch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Defense Day is a day to remember the sacrifices of martyrs soldiers, who rendered their lives for the country, said Member National Assembly (MNA), Munawara Bibi Baloch.

Peace in Balochistan especially in Quetta, Gwadar, Dera Bugti are the result of supreme sacrifices and success of armed forces, she said while talking to APP.

MNA said that she feels proud of our brave soldiers, who embraced martyrdom and sacrificed their lives for the sake of motherland.

She said that strong Pakistani armed forces have made the defense of the country impregnable.

The day reminds us of courage and steadfastness, when our valiant armed forces with support of the nation foiled all the nefarious designs of the enemy forces and made them to retrieve despite mightiest armed forces.

She said that the zealous people of Balochistan stand shoulder-to-shoulder with armed forces in protection of sovereignty of the country.

Munawara appealed to the people of all walks of life to meet the families of martyrs on the occasion of Defense Day and thanked them.

Pictures of martyrs should be displayed in the streets and roads of the country as great nations always remember their Heroes, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Gwadar Dera Bugti All

Recent Stories

KP government assures full support for rain, flood ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi attends graduation ceremony of ..

1 hour ago

Athens Unaware of Instances of Turkish Journalists ..

3 minutes ago

Serbia-Kosovo Talks in US May Boost Chances of Res ..

3 minutes ago

Serbia Will Not Discuss Territories Issue With Kos ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Recommends 6 Drugs for tre ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.