Defense Day to remember sacrifices of martyrs: Munawara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Defense Day is a day to remember the sacrifices of martyrs soldiers, who rendered their lives for the country, said Member National Assembly (MNA), Munawara Bibi Baloch.

Peace in Balochistan especially in Quetta, Gwadar, Dera Bugti are the result of supreme sacrifices and success of armed forces, she said while talking to APP.

MNA said that she feels proud of our brave soldiers, who embraced martyrdom and sacrificed their lives for the sake of motherland.

She said that strong Pakistani armed forces have made the defense of the country impregnable.

The day reminds us of courage and steadfastness, when our valiant armed forces with support of the nation foiled all the nefarious designs of the enemy forces and made them to retrieve despite mightiest armed forces.

She said that the zealous people of Balochistan stand shoulder-to-shoulder with armed forces in protection of sovereignty of the country.

Munawara appealed to the people of all walks of life to meet the families of martyrs on the occasion of Defense Day and thanked them.

Pictures of martyrs should be displayed in the streets and roads of the country as great nations always remember their Heroes, he added.