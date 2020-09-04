UrduPoint.com
Defense Day Will Celebrate With National Spirit

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:01 PM

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s Central leader, Kahlil George on Friday said the Defense Day would be celebrated with national spirit in order to pay rich tribute to martyrs and heroes who had defeated force of enemy in war of 1965

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s Central leader, Kahlil George on Friday said the Defense Day would be celebrated with national spirit in order to pay rich tribute to martyrs and heroes who had defeated force of enemy in war of 1965.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review preparation measures of defense day on Saturday.

Former, member of provincial assembly (MPA) Khalil George said the Defense Day is a reminder of everlasting determination and bravery.

They have played their key role in every difficult time and thwarted the nefarious intentions and conspiracies of the enemies of the country and the nation, he said.

He said that Balochistan Awami Party will celebrate Defense Day with enthusiasm and a rally will be taken out from Girls College Quetta Cantt.

He said that the party's central and provincial leaders will address the rally participants about importance of the Defense Day.

