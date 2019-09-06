Defense & Kashmir Dolidarity Day observed at National University of Modern Languages

Martyrs rendered great sacrifices for the country and Pakistanis, as a nation, have the courage and valour to face the challenges, faced by motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Martyrs rendered great sacrifices for the country and Pakistanis, as a nation, have the courage and valour to face the challenges, faced by motherland.

It was the prime responsibility of the youth to remember Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for future of nation, said Rector National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Major General (retd) Muhammad Jaffar during Defense & Shuhada Day ceremony held at the university to pay tribute to the martyrs and their families on Friday.

Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, deans, directors, guests and a large number of students and faculty members also attended the ceremony.

Jaffar said that NUML had taken the initiative to celebrate Defense and Martyrs Day and this practice will held every year to pay tribute to national heroes.

During the program, poet Jalil Aali and Junaid Azir presented their poetic verses in the memory of martyrs.

NUML students and faculty members in 6 different groups visited six 'Shuhada Graves' in different areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

They offered Fateha, laid wreaths and visited the Shuhda's homes besides spending a day with them to admire the services of themartyrs.

Later, Kashmir solidarity day was also observed at the university.