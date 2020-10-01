UrduPoint.com
Defense Lawyer Completes Arguments In Judge Arshad Malik Case

Thu 01st October 2020

Defense lawyer completes arguments in judge Arshad Malik case

The defense counsel on Thursday concluded his arguments before a special court in a petition seeking acquittal of a co-accused in former judge Arshad Malik's video scandal case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The defense counsel on Thursday concluded his arguments before a special court in a petition seeking acquittal of a co-accused in former judge Arshad Malik's video scandal case.

Special court's Judge Raja Jawad Abbas conducted the hearing on acquittal plea of accused Nadir Khan in the following case.

The main accused Mian Tariq appeared before the court along with his legal team.

At the outset of hearing, the counsel of Nadir Khan contended the court that the prosecution had no evidence against his client and prayed to acquit him before the indictment.

The court ordered the prosecutor of Federal Investigation Agency to give his argument in the case and adjourned the hearing till October 15.

