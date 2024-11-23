Open Menu

Defense Minister Accuses PTI Of Spreading Chaos In Country

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Defense Minister accuses PTI of spreading chaos in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of trying to destabilize the country through protests and creating unrest.

Talking to a private news channel, he asked why PTI often organizes demonstrations during crucial events like important visits, conferences and economic or diplomatic activities.

He criticized a recent statement by the former First Lady, claiming it targeted religion, politics and international relations.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister should fight to eradicate terrorism from the province, but, unfortunately he was busy in planning attacks on the federation.

“During this attack on Islamabad, the PTI seeks the deaths of innocent Pakistanis to secure their chairman's freedom, but we will not allow this to happen.” he added.

He warned by adding that any attempt to create unrest will be met with strict action to protect citizens and maintain state stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khawaja Asif From

Recent Stories

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

4 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

4 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

4 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

6 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

7 hours ago
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

8 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

9 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

11 hours ago
 PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan