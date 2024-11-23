Defense Minister accuses PTI of spreading chaos in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of trying to destabilize the country through protests and creating unrest.

Talking to a private news channel, he asked why PTI often organizes demonstrations during crucial events like important visits, conferences and economic or diplomatic activities.

He criticized a recent statement by the former First Lady, claiming it targeted religion, politics and international relations.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister should fight to eradicate terrorism from the province, but, unfortunately he was busy in planning attacks on the federation.

“During this attack on Islamabad, the PTI seeks the deaths of innocent Pakistanis to secure their chairman's freedom, but we will not allow this to happen.” he added.

He warned by adding that any attempt to create unrest will be met with strict action to protect citizens and maintain state stability.