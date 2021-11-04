Defense Minister felicitates PMSA for induction of new vessel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak Thursday felicitated Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) for induction of new maritime patrol vessel PMSS KOLACHI built in Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW).

Addressing as chief guest on the occasion of vessel's commissioning ceremony, the minister appreciated the enthusiasm and dedication of M/S CSTC, PMSA and KS&EW teams during construction and induction of the ship despite severe adverse conditions of COVID-19, said a news release.

Pervez Khattak expressed his satisfaction over the enhanced capabilities of the ship specially helicopter landing deck, which would not only increase the reach of PMSA but would also help in effective fulfillment of roles and tasks assigned to PMSA Minister for Defence highlighted that successful completion of such a mega project in tough times of coronavirus was a testimony of strong friendly relations between the two countries i.e., Pakistan and China.

He appreciated the role of PMSA not only for the law enforcement but also for safeguarding maritime economic interests of the country.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib HI(M), Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, during his welcome address highlighted that in response to evolving maritime challenges, law enforcement imperatives and national obligations, a capacity enhancement plan proposed by PMSA had subsequently been approved by the Federal government.

He said induction of state-of-the-art ship in PMSA Fleet was the event of unique significance as KOLACHI was the biggest PMSA Ship constructed at Pakistan. The addition of the ship would further strengthen capabilities of PMSA.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib HI(M) also underscored the commitment of PMSA, not only to enforce national jurisdictions and sovereignty but also to protect Pakistan's economic interests in the maritime zone.

MD KS&EW Rear Admiral Ather Saleem HI(M), apprised the audience with salients of the project.

PMSS KOLACHI is equipped with state of the art machinery, customized equipment and weapons to effectively undertake maritime law enforcement operations.

Later, the minister visited various sections of the ship where he was briefed by the Commanding Officer of PMSS KOLACHI about the ship. The Defence Minister was highly appreciative of the quality and capabilities of the ship and the crew.

Senior military, civilian officials, former DGs PMSA and counsel General of Peoples Republic of China attended the ceremony.