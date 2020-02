Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader Naeem ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader Naeem ul Haque.

In his tweet, he wrote, "Very sad to hear about Naeem ul Haque's death. He was an asset for the party. Inalillahi Wainna Ilaihi Rajioon".