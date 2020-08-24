UrduPoint.com
Defense Minister Meets Qatari, Egyptian Ambassadors

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:12 PM

Federal Minister for Defense on Monday met with Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egyptian Ambassador Tarek Dahrough in separate meetings at this office

Federal Minister for Defense on Monday met with Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egyptian Ambassador Tarek Dahrough in separate meetings at this office.

Minister for Defense welcomed dignitaries and conveyed that Pakistan attaches great value to its relations with Qatar, said a press release.

"Qatar is an important country for us and has a key role to play in the region. Our relations with Qatar are very smooth governed by mutual respect and cooperation." the press note said.

The Minister said that both the countries need to work closely to further extend cooperation beyond the economic domain to defense, military exercises and training of personals and joint ventures.

"Our military institutions are open for Qatari Armed Forces to avail maximum training facilities." The Qatar Ambassador highly praised the efforts of the new government and said that we have every confidence that new government would deliver and we were ready to cooperate with it.

Later on Minister for Defense in a separate meeting with Egyptian Ambassador Tarek Dahroughand said that Pakistan considers Egypt a close friend and an important country in the region as well as in the Islamic World.

Egypt and Pakistan share similar views on most regional and internal issues, especially those concerning the Muslim Ummah.

Therefore, there exists a great scope for both countries to work closely with each other in diverse fields.

The Defense Minister appreciated the principled stand of Egypt on the issue of Kashmir and briefed Ambassador on the present volatile situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the existing scope and scale of cooperation in the field of defense between the two countries and desired to undertake the joint ventures in the respective field on progressive basis.

