Defense Minister Visits Home Of Slain Lawyer, Offers Condolences

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 11:11 PM

Defense Minister visits home of slain lawyer, offers condolences

Minister for Defense, Pervaiz Khattak Saturday went to the house of senior Lawyer Shaukat Ali Khan advocate who was killed with his wife by rivals three days back and condoled with his family members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Defense, Pervaiz Khattak Saturday went to the house of senior Lawyer Shaukat Ali Khan advocate who was killed with his wife by rivals three days back and condoled with his family members.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family members, he directed police and administration to bring perpetrators of the incident to court of law. He also praised professionalism of Shaukat Ali Khan and said that he never deviated from the principles and norms of profession in his entire career.

Pervaiz Khattak also directed District Police Officer (DPO) Nowshera and SP Cantt. Nowshera to collect evidences and make efforts to arrest elements involved in brutal killing.

