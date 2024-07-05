Open Menu

Defense Minister Welcomes PTI's Decision To Join APC

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday welcomed the decision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to join the All Parties Conference (APC).

 

Speaking to a private news channel, he noted that the government had extended invitations to PTI for talks in the past, and this offer remains open.

 

Asif highlighted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had always kept the doors of negotiations open, demonstrating political insight.

 

He said that while previous efforts at dialogue were boycotted, PTI's current willingness to engage is a positive development.

 

"The participation of every small and big political party in the APC convened on the issue of national security is among the priorities of the government," Asif stated.

 

He emphasized that addressing terrorism was a national issue that should transcend political differences.

