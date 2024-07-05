Defense Minister Welcomes PTI's Decision To Join APC
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday welcomed the decision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to join the All Parties Conference (APC).
Speaking to a private news channel, he noted that the government had extended invitations to PTI for talks in the past, and this offer remains open.
Asif highlighted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had always kept the doors of negotiations open, demonstrating political insight.
He said that while previous efforts at dialogue were boycotted, PTI's current willingness to engage is a positive development.
"The participation of every small and big political party in the APC convened on the issue of national security is among the priorities of the government," Asif stated.
He emphasized that addressing terrorism was a national issue that should transcend political differences.
Recent Stories
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Romina Khurshid meets DPM Dar; discusses upcoming COP29 summit1 minute ago
-
Murder accused arrested in Muscat2 minutes ago
-
SC to hear appeal against restoration of Hafiz Hamdullah's CNIC2 minutes ago
-
Rice cultivation should be completed during July2 minutes ago
-
CM aggrieved at deaths in roof collapse2 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad receives 47mm rain11 minutes ago
-
3 robbers arrested, cash, weapons recovered11 minutes ago
-
Captain Karnal Sher Khan (NH): A symbol of indomitable courage remembered on 25th martyrdom annivers ..11 minutes ago
-
Captain Karnal Sher Khan (NH): A symbol of indomitable courage remembered on 25th martyrdom annivers ..11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur for strong coordination with religious scholars for peaceful Muharram12 minutes ago
-
Twin cities to benefit from SNGPL’s gas pressure improvement initiatives21 minutes ago
-
'Final Projects display' at Sialkot University21 minutes ago