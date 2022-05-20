Defense of Pakistan in safe hands owing to sacrifices of Pak Army: Senator Samina

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that Pakistan's defense is in safe hands due to the sacrifices precious lives by our valiant forces for the defense of the country in every era and for the security of the country. Pakistan Army has always demonstrated professional and technical capabilities and thwarted the nefarious designs of the enemies, she said in a statement issued here Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that Pakistan's defense is in safe hands due to the sacrifices precious lives by our valiant forces for the defense of the country in every era and for the security of the country. Pakistan Army has always demonstrated professional and technical capabilities and thwarted the nefarious designs of the enemies, she said in a statement issued here Friday.

Samina Zehri said that Pakistan's geographical position and strong army was the only guarantee of Pakistan's security and survival. She said that due to its geographical location, Pakistan had always been important in every era and its geographical position cannot be taken advantage of without a strong and powerful army.

Over the past two decades, Pakistan has made every effort to bring peace to the world and has made tremendous sacrifices for the establishment of peace. If we look at the spirit of those who have sacrificed for the defense of the country, we should be proud of their brave forces that the numerical superiority of the enemy has no place in the eyes of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the security of the country and the nation, she noted.

She said that the manner in which the Pakistani forces are facing internal and external enemies and the way in which they are constantly fighting on different fronts as well as protecting the country's borders and internal and external conspiracies is a very difficult one.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said, we salute the great parents of the martyrs whose sons and grandsons were martyred for the country saying that the determination and passion of the people does not waver but strengthens it and the love for the homeland and closeness to it.

There is not the slightest difference in the spirit of their disappearance. On the other hand, if you look at it, the painful feeling is that some of our misguided and unscrupulous people have become a toy in the hands of foreign enemies through terrorism in their own country, she maintained.

The Senator said that innocent brothers and sisters are pursuing their own lives and engaging in heinous acts like suicide bombings at the behest of enemies who are not only playing with innocent lives but also betraying their homeland and their people.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the enemy can never be their benefactor. It is still time for the misguided people to recognize themselves and the eternal enemies of the country and free themselves from enemy's clutches and join the national mainstream and play their positive role in the development and prosperity of the country with honor and we sure that whole country will stand with you on your this gracious cause.