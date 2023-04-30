UrduPoint.com

Defense Of Pakistan In Very Strong Hands: Senator Samina Says

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Defense of Pakistan in very strong hands: Senator Samina says

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Sunday said that the defence of Pakistan was in a very strong hands and the unsuccessful moves of the enemies could not spoil anything against Pakistan.

In her press statement issued here, she said that the enemy was active in trying to create a rift between the people and the armed forces, but our brave army has always repelled these anti-national elements and has always responded to such adventures in a vigorous manner.

She said that anti-national elements often carry out negative propaganda and campaigns against Pakistan at the behest of their foreign masters, whose sole purpose was to prove Pakistan weak in front of the world, but they have faced disappointment and defeat every time.

She further said that Pakistan has always given a strong response to false propaganda and fabricated allegations against Pakistan by India and its followers and has thwarted Indian attempts to weaken or humiliate Pakistan.

Our brave army has always been professional. The history of the Pakistan Army is filled with many sacrifices to achieve this goal with professional responsibilities. We want to convince the enemy that we are capable of protecting our integrity. The entire nation is with Pakistan Army and no sacrifice will be spared for this cause, she maintained.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that Pakistan was a seeker of peace and wishes for peace in the world, but our wish should not be considered as our weakness saying that Alhamdulillah Pakistani nation knows well how to protect national interests and borders with its brave army.

She said that Pakistan would support the right of self-determination in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and would continue to support it.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Police reports significant decrease in crime ..

Dubai Police reports significant decrease in crime rates in Q1 2023

42 minutes ago
 DEWA is keen to enhance happiness, positivity, qua ..

DEWA is keen to enhance happiness, positivity, quality of life and flexibility i ..

57 minutes ago
 Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersso ..

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in Chi ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber concludes trade missio ..

Dubai International Chamber concludes trade mission to London&#039;s Retail Tech ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; ..

UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; guide to facilitate adoption o ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab F ..

UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.