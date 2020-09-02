'Defense of Pakistan is invincible', says Bazai

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Balochistan, Malik Adil Khan Bazai, on Wednesday said that defense of the country was invincible and the credit goes to our defense forces.

Talking to APP, he said September 6 was one of the proudest moments for Pakistani nation as it reminds us of the day when our valiant forces defended the country from enemy's attack.

"September 6 will mark the 55th anniversary of the 1965 Pakistan-India war with a new pledge of protecting our motherland from the evil eye of coward enemy who attacks in darkness," he maintained.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir, he said "We would like to name this day as the Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm nation's support for the oppressed people of the India-held Kashmir.

Mr Bazai stressed that people of Pakistan are united to give demanding reply to the onslaught of its enemy. " India should realize that this time he would not be spared by our brave forces if he dared to cross the border.