Defense Opposes NAB Request Of Remanding Back Toshakhana-I Reference
Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till November 27, on appeals of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi against their sentences in Toshahana-I reference.
The legal team, during this day hearing, opposed the NAB request to remand back the case to the trial court and prayed the bench to decide the appeals on merit.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals of two accused. The trial court had announced 14-year jail term each to PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.
Defense Lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said that the prosecution had concluded its case in trial court and now it is requesting for re-trial of the reference. The prosecution wanted to revise the whole process, he said.
NAB’s Special Prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz said that the accused didn’t cooperate with the trial court due to which this happened.
The chief justice remarked that we also have to view that if the bench could go towards the merits of the case. This court had taken the decision in two months in cypher case, he said.
The chief justice remarked that this case couldn’t be compared with cypher case because the defense was not given opportunity to cross examine the witnesses and the statement of section-342 was also not recorded.
On the query of bench, Ali Zafar said that he would conclude his arguments in five to six hours. The further hearing of the
case was then adjourned till November 27.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two drug peddlers arrested in DIKhan2 minutes ago
-
Impersonator gang busted; cash, uniform recovered2 minutes ago
-
10 outlaws arrested, weapons recovered2 minutes ago
-
UNODC delegation calls on Minister Arora12 minutes ago
-
Maintaining peace and tranquility in capital utmost priority; DIG Raza12 minutes ago
-
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in May-9 case12 minutes ago
-
Over 5000 students players take part as PM's University Sports Olympiad begins22 minutes ago
-
Chairman PTA meets TikTok delegation22 minutes ago
-
6,065 gangs busted, 15,136 criminals arrested this year42 minutes ago
-
Health week revolutionary step to provide medical facilities to people: Jahangir42 minutes ago
-
IGP releases additional funds for treatment of police employees42 minutes ago
-
Rahim Yar Khan police rescue two abducted citizens42 minutes ago