Defense Police Arrests Four Motorcycle Thieves

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Defense police arrests four motorcycle thieves

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Defense Police Station on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four accused allegedly involved in motorcycles thefts and recovered parts of stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to spokesperson for South zone police, a patrolling team of Defense police station on a tip off late Tuesday night arrested four accused identified as Shehanshah, Faraz Khan, Malik Saleem and Fazal ur Rehman and recovered parts of dozens of stolen motorcycles.

They were carrying the parts of stolen motorcycles in sacks. The accused used to lift motorcycles from different areas of the city particularly from Clifton and Defense and sell their parts.

Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.

