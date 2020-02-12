UrduPoint.com
Defense Starts Training In Educational Institutes

Wed 12th February 2020

Defense starts training in educational institutes

Civil Defense Sargodha has started training sessions in the educational institutes for awareness of students regarding role of department to handle emergency situation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Civil Defense Sargodha has started training sessions in the educational institutes for awareness of students regarding role of department to handle emergency situation.

The Civil defense official talking to APP here on Wednesday told that training session has been started here under directions of Commissioner Dr.Farah Masood.

In this regard the department has been initiated training exercises in different government and private school across the district.

The Instructor Sarfraz Hashmi stressed the need of training among masses especially for students adding that people should be trained with the Civil Defense techniques so that they could contribute for securing the society.

The Chief Inspector Naeem ul Rehman stated that department was striving hard to provide first aid facilities in any incident while expert staff was also performing duties to handle Fire management and IED threat.

A total 20 permanent volunteers were performing duties here while permanent staffers were also trained to handle the emergency cases; he said and added that Civil Defense was also performing security, polio duties across district.

