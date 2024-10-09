DEFIM Chief Visits CBD Punjab, Gets Briefing On Project Timeline
Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Brigadier (retd) Babar Alauddin, chairperson of the Chief Minister’s Directorate for Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring (DEFIM), paid a visit to the Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) on Wednesday.
He was welcomed by CBD Punjab Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Amin and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Brigadier (retd) Mansoor Janjua. The CBD CEO provided a comprehensive briefing on the authority’s mission, vision, business model, and ongoing projects, highlighting their timelines for completion. Babar Alauddin commended the ongoing initiatives and emphasised the importance of CBD NSIT City project. He particularly stressed the timely completion of Walton Road as per directives from Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz.
CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, updated Brigadier (retd) Babar Alauddin on key projects such as Route 47 and the Walton Railway Crossing flyover, elaborating on the revenue-sharing model implemented for sustainable development. The senior management of CBD Punjab, including Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Marketing Waseem Siddiq, Director Business Development Ali Waqar Shah, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Architecture and Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, Director HR & IT Palwasha Mengal, and Director Finance Mansoor Saeed, also participated in the discussions.
Expressing his thoughts, Brigadier (retd) Babar Alauddin praised CBD Punjab’s effective working model and its transformative projects, hailing it as a pivotal entity for Punjab’s development. He said, “I am impressed by CBD Punjab’s proactive approach and commitment to delivering impactful projects".
CBD Punjab CEO Imran Amin said, "The CBD Punjab is dedicated to delivering sustainable and innovative projects that align with the region's growth needs. Our focus on modern infrastructure and efficient project execution will not only reshape the economic landscape but also significantly improve the quality of life for our communities."
Babar Alauddin inspected CBD Route 47, Walton Railway Crossing flyover, and Walton Road, noting the significant improvements underway. He highlighted CBD Punjab’s role in addressing the ADA Nullah issue, providing relief to residents along Walton Road. He emphasized that the completion of the Walton Railway Crossing flyover will greatly enhance the area’s traffic management.
CBD Punjab continues to drive forward with its mission to enhance urban infrastructure and economic opportunities across Punjab, guided by a vision of sustainable development and community welfare.
Recent Stories
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM lauds security forces for thwarting terrorist attack in Zhob55 seconds ago
-
Khushal Khattak university grants affiliation to multiple colleges58 seconds ago
-
Man kills sister1 minute ago
-
Refresher course for police’s investigation officers held1 minute ago
-
Police conduct search, strike operation in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks2 minutes ago
-
President felicitates Shahzaib Khan on winning World Karate Combat Championship; presents 100mn cheq ..11 minutes ago
-
PML-N leaders hail SCO Summit as major victory, slam PTI for "anarchy and economic mismanagement"21 minutes ago
-
PTI founder looking for occurrence of new May 9: PPP KP chief21 minutes ago
-
World Mental Health Day: 16m Pakistanis suffer from depression31 minutes ago
-
CM meets Pakistan Naval War College delegation31 minutes ago
-
SPSC declares written test result for post of Assistant Electric Inspector31 minutes ago