DEFIM chief visits CBD Punjab, gets briefing on project timeline

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Brigadier (retd) Babar Alauddin, chairperson of the Chief Minister’s Directorate for Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring (DEFIM), paid a visit to the Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) on Wednesday.

He was welcomed by CBD Punjab Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Amin and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Brigadier (retd) Mansoor Janjua. The CBD CEO provided a comprehensive briefing on the authority’s mission, vision, business model, and ongoing projects, highlighting their timelines for completion. Babar Alauddin commended the ongoing initiatives and emphasised the importance of CBD NSIT City project. He particularly stressed the timely completion of Walton Road as per directives from Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz.

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, updated Brigadier (retd) Babar Alauddin on key projects such as Route 47 and the Walton Railway Crossing flyover, elaborating on the revenue-sharing model implemented for sustainable development. The senior management of CBD Punjab, including Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Marketing Waseem Siddiq, Director Business Development Ali Waqar Shah, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Architecture and Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, Director HR & IT Palwasha Mengal, and Director Finance Mansoor Saeed, also participated in the discussions.

Expressing his thoughts, Brigadier (retd) Babar Alauddin praised CBD Punjab’s effective working model and its transformative projects, hailing it as a pivotal entity for Punjab’s development. He said, “I am impressed by CBD Punjab’s proactive approach and commitment to delivering impactful projects".

CBD Punjab CEO Imran Amin said, "The CBD Punjab is dedicated to delivering sustainable and innovative projects that align with the region's growth needs. Our focus on modern infrastructure and efficient project execution will not only reshape the economic landscape but also significantly improve the quality of life for our communities."

Babar Alauddin inspected CBD Route 47, Walton Railway Crossing flyover, and Walton Road, noting the significant improvements underway. He highlighted CBD Punjab’s role in addressing the ADA Nullah issue, providing relief to residents along Walton Road. He emphasized that the completion of the Walton Railway Crossing flyover will greatly enhance the area’s traffic management.

CBD Punjab continues to drive forward with its mission to enhance urban infrastructure and economic opportunities across Punjab, guided by a vision of sustainable development and community welfare.