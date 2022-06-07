Deforestation causing global warming in Sindh: Speakers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The climate change experts Tuesday said that the deforestation was a major cause of rampant climate change in the country.

The experts said this while addressing the awareness walk organised by the Green Youth Movement Club and the Directorate of Student Affairs, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), in connection with World Environment Day.

Dr Muhammad Younis Leghari, an environmentalist, said the deforestation was taking place all over the country adding that Pakistan was currently facing a major challenge of climate change due to deforestation and the only way to get rid of hot weather was to plant as many saplings as possible, adding that cutting of trees across the country, especially in Sindh was posing a big challenge of global warming.