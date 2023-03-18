Degree awarding ceremony of Isra university Islamabad campus held

Vice Chancellor of Isra University Dr Nazir Ashraf Laghari on Saturday said that Higher Education Commission (HEC) has ranked the university as one of the best private universities in the country

Moreover, Isra University's name is mentioned in Faimer, World Directory of Medical Scholars and World Health Organization, he said.

Addressing the degree awarding ceremony at the Islamabad campus of the University he said that this day is very important for the students and their parents because today they have fulfilled the dream their parents.

"I am hopeful that after getting into your professional life, you will make your parents, teachers, and your nation so proud of you, and you will do justice to your profession", he said.

The VC informed the students that success is not an immediate thing, but it takes time, effort, patience, and hard work.

The event ended with a vote of thanks by Brig (retd) PB Khokhar, Executive Director, Isra University, Islamabad Campus.

He congratulated the students and their parents and paid special thanks to the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari, the Principal Al Nafees Medical College, Islamabad Prof. Dr. Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and the organizing committee for making this event possible.