Degree college closed after emergence of multiple COVID-19 cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 01:00 PM

Government Boys Degree College Tando Muhammad Khan has been closed for three days after eight employees and the students were tested positive for COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Government Boys Degree College Tando Muhammad Khan has been closed for three days after eight employees and the students were tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter addressed to the principal by District Health Officer, it was requested for immediate closure of the college for next three days after samples of 08 persons had turned out to be positive on Monday.

As per the test result, four employees and the same number of students have been tested positive for COVID-19, DHO disclosed.

College staff including Nazir Ahmed, Pir Arshad, Ghulam Mustafa, Riaz Hussain and students Abid Hussain s/o M Rahim, Ravi Kumar s/o Manji, Shehzad s/o Ghulam Muhammad and Abdul Wahab s/o Abdul Razaq have been advised to remain in home isolation for 10 days.

Affected persons would be allowed to attend college after completion of 10 days isolation period subject to repeating of PCR test, DHO suggested in his letter.

