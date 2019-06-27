UrduPoint.com
Degree College For Girls To Be Establish:Member National Assembly Chaudhary Aamir Sultan Cheema

Thu 27th June 2019

SILANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly Chaudhary Aamir Sultan Cheema here on Thursday announced that a degree college for girls and state of the art hospital would be established very soon to redress the deprivations of the people of the area.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony of development work, he said that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI's) government was trying its best to provide all possible facilities to the masses.

He said that the government is very sincere and taking concrete steps to upgrade the standard of living and to provide basic health facilities to the people.

