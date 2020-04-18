UrduPoint.com
Degree, Diploma Programmes Launched At Lahore General Hospital Nursing College

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:45 PM

Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute Ameer-Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital (LGh) Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfreed Zafar has announced the launch of a four-year degree and one-year neuro specialisation diploma programmes at the Nursing College of the LGH

The college is offering 100 seats of 4-year BSN Degree Programme while 31 nurses have already cleared the test for 20 seats of one-year Neuro Specialisation Diploma, he added.

Prof Zafar said that admission to the new programmes, being launched fro the first time in the province, would be done in accordance with the Punjab government's policy and every possible step would be taken to promote the institution.

He said that the first merit list would be displayed on April 25 and nurses selected for the degree programme would get monthly stipend of Rs 31,470. Similarly, the one-year neuro-specialisation diploma students would receive their monthly salary.

College Principal Kausar Tasneem said that most applications for specialisation diploma had been received from the LGH and PINS, which was a good omen.

Instructor Fazelit Chaudhry and Shahnaz Dar were also present.

