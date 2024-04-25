Degree Distribution Ceremony At Education University
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The University of education Lahore Division of Science and Technology organised the first degree distribution ceremony on the main campus in Township area, here on Thursday.
Degrees and shields were presented to 296 students of Botany, Chemistry, Zoology, Information Science, Mathematics and Physics.
Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr.
Muhammad Alam Saeed attended the ceremony as the chief guest while a large number of teachers, students and their parents including Director Division of Science and Technology Professor Dr. Abrar Hussain were present.
While addressing the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Alam Saeed congratulated the students, their parents and teachers and said that obtaining a degree was a moment of pride for the graduating students.
