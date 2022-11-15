Degree level sports tournament 2022 kicks off at UoM

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Directorate of Sports and Games, University of Malakand (UoM) on Tuesday kicked off Degree level sports tournament 2022.

All affiliated colleges of UoM would participate in the sports tournament while the University would host and accommodate all the participating teams of the affiliated colleges and community.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Vice Chancellor UoM Dr Rashid Ahmad and Director Sports Dr Manzoor Ahmad said that sports activities are very crucial for physical and mental well being of the students besides education.