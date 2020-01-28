UrduPoint.com
Degree Show Of Arts College Of IUB Inaugurated

Tue 28th January 2020

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhary along with Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur inaugurated Spring Semester Degree Show at College of Art and Design at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

Commissioner Asif Iqbal said that the students of the Islamia University have immense talent in art and i am impressed by the students to observe creativity and innovation.

He termed students art work of international stature which has beautifully depicted local cultural heritage through their art work.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor said that Hakra Art Gallery and College of Art and Design have emerged a seat of excellence in the field of fine arts.

He praised dedication of faculty and students producing exemplary art work. College Principal Maria Ansari said that this semester students have produced art thesis in the mediums of painting, textile design, digital art, calligraphy and graphic design which are being appreciated by the art lovers.

