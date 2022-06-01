UrduPoint.com

Degree Show Of LCWU Opens At Alhamra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 06:41 PM

The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Wednesday organised an exhibition, based on the degree show of students of the Visual Arts Department, here at Alhamra Art Gallery

LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza inaugurated the exhibition while LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi was also present.

At the degree show of the Department of Fine Arts 2018 to 22 sessions, 225 artworks of 31 students have been displayed.

The LAC executive director praised students over their excellent work.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said that awareness of social issues through artwork was a good initiative, and the tireless efforts of students and supervisors were commendable.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Afzal, Chairperson Department of Visual Arts Dr Rafat Saif Dar also attended the event.

