Degrees awarded to graduates at Engineering University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The convocation ceremony of Engineering University Peshawar was held here Friday wherein degrees were awarded to graduating students, while top performers were honored with medals.

According to a university's statement on Friday a total of 550 degrees were conferred upon students during the event.

This included 510 Bachelor of Science (BSc) degrees, 40 Master of Science (MSc) degrees, and 5 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees.

Graduates from various engineering and non-engineering disciplines received their degrees.

Additionally, 23 top-performing students were awarded gold medals in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements.