Degrees Awarded To Graduates At Engineering University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The convocation ceremony of Engineering University Peshawar was held here Friday wherein degrees were awarded to graduating students, while top performers were honored with medals.
According to a university's statement on Friday a total of 550 degrees were conferred upon students during the event.
This included 510 Bachelor of Science (BSc) degrees, 40 Master of Science (MSc) degrees, and 5 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees.
Graduates from various engineering and non-engineering disciplines received their degrees.
Additionally, 23 top-performing students were awarded gold medals in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements.
