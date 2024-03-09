Degrees Cconferred upon 590 grdauates during convocation of Isra University in a recent convocation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Isra University Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Ghulamqadir Kazi, while presiding over the 21st convocation of Isra University, congratulated the graduating students .

He said, "Today, you are starting your new journey, and I hope you will take the name of this institution to greater heights." He further stated that Isra University is the first private university in Hyderabad accredited by the relevant regulatory bodies.

Prof. Dr. Ghulamqadir Kazi advised the students, saying, "No matter what the circumstances are in life, you have to be steadfast and keep moving forward with an eye on your destination. Allah willing, you will definitely achieve success."

On this occasion, Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ghulamqadir Kazi congratulated Vice Chancellor Dr. Ahmad Waliullah Kazi, the board of Directors, faculty members, students, and their parents, appreciating their services in the field of education.

Degrees were given to 590 successful graduates on this occasion. Among them, 405 students obtained bachelor's degrees in medical (MBBS, BDS), physical therapy (DPT), and nursing. Five students were awarded postgraduate degrees, while 159 students received degrees in the fields of engineering, computer science, information technology, management sciences, telecommunication, and business administration. Additionally, 22 male and female students received postgraduate degrees..

Addressing the convocation ceremony, Vice Chancellor of Isra University Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi congratulated the students and their parents, emphasizing that the aim of life should not be just to obtain a degree but to make that degree more useful. He encouraged students to continue their tireless work to brighten the name of their country and nation in the future.

Expressing his happiness, Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi said that the various academy regulatory bodies have honored Isra University as one of the best private universities in Pakistan.

He added that Isra University's name is listed in FAIMER and the World Directory of Medical Schools and recognized by the World Health Organization. Moreover, MBBS & BDS programs are recognized by PM&DC, and nursing and midwifery programs are approved by the Pakistan Nursing Council.

Additionally, programs in the Faculty of Business Education, Social Sciences and Humanities, such as BBA, BS (English), MBA, and the Faculty of Engineering, Science, and Technology, such as Electrical, Civil & Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology and Software Engineering, are recognized by their respective councils.

Gold, silver, and bronze medals were given to those students who showed outstanding performance in their academic programs. Among the gold medal winners were Aisha, Bushara Mehdi, Anshal Farooq, Tayyaba, Aina, Rahima Shahid, Nimra, Hasnain, Atta-ur-Rehman and Abdul Manan were included. While Simran, Asma Nadeem, Jheel, Asma Fatima, Saman Shahid, Hamna Sheikh, Suman, Safeedullah Khan, Muhammad Shahzoor and Murad Azam were given silver medals and bronze medals were given to Hunaid Talpur, Manisha Kumari, Shaista Anjum Majeed, Arhama Irshad, Aqsa Bibi, Nazal, Khadija Khan, Farha Noor, and Saif Ali.

Apart from the students, a large number of parents, teachers, and dignitaries from the city participated in the degree awarding ceremony. At the end of the ceremony, Isra Islamic Foundation Director Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi thanked the Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, faculty members, dignitaries, guests, and the organizing committee.

He congratulated the students and their parents and advised the young graduates to always thank the Almighty, their parents, teachers, and elders. He envisaged the young graduates to be true to their profession and fulfill the values of Isra University and use their knowledge for the uplift of the society and service to the needy.

