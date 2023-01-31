Degrees of 15 lawyers proved fake

A list of as many as 15 lawyers whose degree certificates were proved fake was displayed outside of the district bar association

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :A list of as many as 15 lawyers whose degree certificates were proved fake was displayed outside of the district bar association.

The list was issued by the enrollment committee of the Punjab Bar Council after an investigation on the direction of the Supreme Court.

Names of all fake lawyers were booked with Civil Lines Lahore Police Station and ordered to paste outside of all of the respective courts.

Those whose degrees were proved fake included: Shafqat Hussain Wahla, Muhammad Safdar, Iftikhar Ghuman, Shehzad Gujar, Zulfikar Ali, Riaz Ahmad, Riaz Ahmad son of Sardar Muhammad hailed from Bourewalla.

Meanwhile, from Vehari, fake lawyers were identified as Mehr Liaqat Ali Jatala, Rafaqat Siddique, Shabbir Alam, Qamar Salam, while Muhammad Amin Khan and Muhammad Qaiser Mumtaz belonged to Melsi Bar Association.