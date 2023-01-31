UrduPoint.com

Degrees Of 15 Lawyers Proved Fake

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 06:16 PM

Degrees of 15 lawyers proved fake

A list of as many as 15 lawyers whose degree certificates were proved fake was displayed outside of the district bar association

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :A list of as many as 15 lawyers whose degree certificates were proved fake was displayed outside of the district bar association.

The list was issued by the enrollment committee of the Punjab Bar Council after an investigation on the direction of the Supreme Court.

Names of all fake lawyers were booked with Civil Lines Lahore Police Station and ordered to paste outside of all of the respective courts.

Those whose degrees were proved fake included: Shafqat Hussain Wahla, Muhammad Safdar, Iftikhar Ghuman, Shehzad Gujar, Zulfikar Ali, Riaz Ahmad, Riaz Ahmad son of Sardar Muhammad hailed from Bourewalla.

Meanwhile, from Vehari, fake lawyers were identified as Mehr Liaqat Ali Jatala, Rafaqat Siddique, Shabbir Alam, Qamar Salam, while Muhammad Amin Khan and Muhammad Qaiser Mumtaz belonged to Melsi Bar Association.

Related Topics

Lahore Supreme Court Punjab Police Station Lawyers Vehari All From

Recent Stories

France faces fresh nationwide protest against pens ..

France faces fresh nationwide protest against pension reforms

4 minutes ago
 ECP seeks support of civil society to increase wom ..

ECP seeks support of civil society to increase women turnout

4 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns NAB amendm ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns NAB amendment case till April 26

4 minutes ago
 The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) noti ..

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension pr ..

4 minutes ago
 South Korea to Resume Construction of Reactors at ..

South Korea to Resume Construction of Reactors at Shin Hanul NPP - Industry Mini ..

10 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs.9,000 to Rs 201,500 per ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs.9,000 to Rs 201,500 per tola

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.