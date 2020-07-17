Degrees to be issued soon after results announcement: VC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) ::The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad Khan Friday said that the policy regarding issuance of degree was in the process of modification and now student could get original degree soon after their results' declaration.

In a statement issued here, the VC said that during previous practice student was issued original degree after one year of declaration of results.

Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad said that the university administration will take measures in favor of students and faculty members.

It is worth mentioning here that it was the demand of hundreds of students to issue them their original degrees on priority basis but the university administration was reluctant to issue them degrees before one year of result announcement.