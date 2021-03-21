UrduPoint.com
Dehar Congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi On Senate Election

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Dehar congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Multan Ahmad Hussain Dehar has congratulated Mir Sadiq Sanjrani and Miraz Muhammad Afridi for being elected as Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman, respectively.

In a statement, he said the opposition was badly defeated in the election of chairman Senate and deputy chairman respectively.

He said that the victory of Mir Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi was the success of democracy and transparency.

