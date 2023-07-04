Open Menu

Dehar Thanks Pilgrims For Holding Special Prayers For Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Ahmad Hussain Dehar on Tuesday accorded a warm welcome to the first batch of the post-Hajj pilgrims who arrived here at Multan international airport.

On the occasion, he said that they were overwhelmed by the arrival of the first group of pilgrims. The flights' arrival starting today would be continued until the second of August, next month, he added.

He said they're thankful to the pilgrims who held special prayers for the country. The results of their prayers were being witnessed right now here, he said.

Director Hajj Rehan Khokhar said it's a great mark of satisfaction that pilgrims enjoyed smooth travel under brief arrangements of Pakistan's authorities.

He expressed gratitude to the Saudi government as well for providing special services for the comfort of the local Hajj pilgrims.

Chief Operating Officer and Manager Airport Sted Ghazanfar Raza said on the occasion that the airport staff hadfully assisted the travellers to embark on the holy journey.

