Deharr Appointed PTI's Parliamentary Leader In NA

Published May 24, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Tuesday announced the appointment of Malik Ahmed Hussain Deharr, MNA from Multan, as parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the National Assembly

Prior to taking up the agenda of introduction of bills in the National Assembly, the deputy speaker made the announcement saying that some 13 PTI members had accorded their consent for appointing Deharr as their parliamentary leader.

Speaking on the occasion Malik Ahmed Hussain Deharr thanked his party colleagues for reposing confidence over him and assured the all out support of the opposition for people's friendly projects and policies taken by the government.

He demanded the constitution of a broad based Commission for discussing issues and evolving consensus on their resolution aiming to put the country back on track.

He criticized the policies of Imran Khan for inking what he said were brutal agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and said he was ashamed over the callous agreements of his party which aggravated people's problems.

