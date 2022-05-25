UrduPoint.com

Deharr Urged Forming Parliamentary Commission To Resolve Grave Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Deharr urged forming Parliamentary Commission to resolve grave issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in National Assembly Ahmad Hussain Deharr on Wednesday demanded to constitute a Parliamentary Commission for devising a strategy to resolve country's grave issues.

Speaking in National Assembly on a Point of Order, he said the commission should hold debate and take decisions on important issues.

He urged political parties to help making south Punjab province.

He criticized India for awarding life imprisonment to Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik and expressed solidarity with the family of Malik.

He also criticized PTI's long march and Imran Khan for creating unrest and chaos in the country.

MQM's Usama Qadri expressed satisfaction over dousing of fire in Sharani area forest in Balochistan.

He urged equipping National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with modern gadgets to cope with any emergency.

PML-N's Ehsan ul Haq Bajwa asked the government to apprehend PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for removing chaos from the country.

PTI's Ms Javaria Zafar Aheer said resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being used in public meetings of PTI. Imran Khan was misleading the people of the country, she added.

