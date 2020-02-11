Dehli police hit female students of Jamia Millia on their private parts for staging protest against Modi

(@fidahassanain)

The students were beaten by police after they staged peaceful protest against Modi government for introducing anti-Muslim laws.

NEW DEHLI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11, 2020) Dehli police hit female students of Jamia Millia University on their private parts for protesting against anti-Muslim laws, the Indian media has reported.

The female students who fell injured have been shifted to Al-Shifa Hospital from Jamia’s Health Centre for their treatment.

Police tortured the students in a brutal way, the students were quoted by the reporters. “They hit us on private parts and many of us got seriously injured and were in serious condition at hospital,” they said.

“We shifted the students to hospital for treatment as they received injuries of serious nature,” a university doctor said.

They said that police hit them with sticks on their chests and an injured woman also pointed out a police officer who attacked her.

“This man hit me on chest with boots,” said the woman, adding that one student has been shifted to ICU as she was hit hard.

The men made a chain around the female students as they marched towards the parliament. They also chanted slogans “Kagaz ni Dekhaen ge” (We will not show the documents), and also that “Jab ni Dare ham gorun se to kyun dare hum aurun se,” (When we did not fear from the British then how they could fear from others).

The law and order situation has deteriorated in Jamia Millia after the students took to protest against Modi government for passing anti-Muslim law.