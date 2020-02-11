UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dehli Police Hit Female Students Of Jamia Millia On Their Private Parts For Staging Protest Against Modi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 06:57 PM

Dehli police hit female students of Jamia Millia on their private parts for staging protest against Modi

The students were beaten by police after they staged peaceful protest against Modi government for introducing anti-Muslim laws.

NEW DEHLI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11, 2020) Dehli police hit female students of Jamia Millia University on their private parts for protesting against anti-Muslim laws, the Indian media has reported.

The female students who fell injured have been shifted to Al-Shifa Hospital from Jamia’s Health Centre for their treatment.

Police tortured the students in a brutal way, the students were quoted by the reporters. “They hit us on private parts and many of us got seriously injured and were in serious condition at hospital,” they said.

“We shifted the students to hospital for treatment as they received injuries of serious nature,” a university doctor said.

They said that police hit them with sticks on their chests and an injured woman also pointed out a police officer who attacked her.

“This man hit me on chest with boots,” said the woman, adding that one student has been shifted to ICU as she was hit hard.

The men made a chain around the female students as they marched towards the parliament. They also chanted slogans “Kagaz ni Dekhaen ge” (We will not show the documents), and also that “Jab ni Dare ham gorun se to kyun dare hum aurun se,” (When we did not fear from the British then how they could fear from others).

The law and order situation has deteriorated in Jamia Millia after the students took to protest against Modi government for passing anti-Muslim law.

Related Topics

India Injured Protest Police Law And Order Parliament Student Doctor Man Women Media From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan refuses IMF’s demand of increase in pow ..

22 minutes ago

17th edition of PCB Podcast out now

31 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Pakistan Maritime Security Agenc ..

34 minutes ago

Babar Azam jumps two rankings up among the world' ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai, São Paulo reaffirm commitment to boosting ..

44 minutes ago

AJK buys 150,000 tons of wheat from Pakistan Agric ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.