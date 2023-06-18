Dehydration in summer increase risk of stroke, kidney stones: Cardiologist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Renowned Cardiologist Maj-Gen Dr Azhar Mahmood Kayani (retd) Sunday urged the public to drink enough water as extremely high temperatures during the summer might cause dehydration and the formation of kidney stones in people.

"Elderly patients with diabetes and hypertension are also at risk of affecting their kidney function if they fail to take adequate water," he said while talking to ptv news channel.

He further explained, "The thickening of blood due to insufficient intake of water can also affect the functioning of your brain. Excessive thickening of blood can block blood vessels and increase the risk of stroke in summer." "People need to drink additional water in hot or humid weather to help lower body temperature and replace it through sweating," he added.

"During summer days, heat is intolerable, people should avoid going out in the sun, however, if necessary, always apply sunblock before stepping out in the sun.

" "It is better to drink more than eat in summer. People with heart disease should eat a light and nutritious diet. Avoid foods that contain a high amount of sugar and carbohydrates. This puts more pressure on your heart and is not good for your health," he suggested.

"The most important point is to keep their body cool at a maintained temperature," he said.

"Eating more and moving less will result in a potential weight gain," he added.

"We need to count the calories we consume and stick to healthier choices", he mentioned.

The public should consume lots of fresh fruits and vegetables to gain the nutrients that they lose when they sweat, he added.

He further said, "People who have had a kidney stone are at high risk of having another one. They will need to be vigilant about consuming enough water in ongoing summer, taking any prescribed medications and avoiding foods and beverages."