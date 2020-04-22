UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delagation Reviews Steps For Workers' Protection In Different Industries

Sumaira FH 52 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:20 PM

Delagation reviews steps for workers' protection in different industries

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) ::A delegation visited Gadon Industrial Estate to review the steps being taken for the protection of the workers in different industries and decided to open various industries stage-wise.

The delegation was led by Secretary Irrigation Mohammad Tahir Okrazai which included Attaur Rehman, Economic Zone Manager Faisal Hayat, Assistant Commissioner Mehran Khan, AD Labor and the Industrial Department in charge.

The delegation visited different factories and checked the measures being taken for the protection of their workers against the coronavirus pandemic besides, ensuring the implementation of the guidelines issued by the provincial government in the factories.

Related Topics

Mehran Khan Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

27 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

27 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

42 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation hol ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC announces programmes supporting UAE-wide vol ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders dispatch of Ramadan packs to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.