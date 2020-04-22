Delagation reviews steps for workers' protection in different industries

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) ::A delegation visited Gadon Industrial Estate to review the steps being taken for the protection of the workers in different industries and decided to open various industries stage-wise.

The delegation was led by Secretary Irrigation Mohammad Tahir Okrazai which included Attaur Rehman, Economic Zone Manager Faisal Hayat, Assistant Commissioner Mehran Khan, AD Labor and the Industrial Department in charge.

The delegation visited different factories and checked the measures being taken for the protection of their workers against the coronavirus pandemic besides, ensuring the implementation of the guidelines issued by the provincial government in the factories.