UrduPoint.com

Delay In Completion Of Development Projects Not To Be Tolerated: Azam Khan Swati

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:49 PM

Delay in completion of development projects not to be tolerated: Azam Khan Swati

Railways Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has said that delay in completion of the development projects of the department will not be tolerated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has said that delay in completion of the development projects of the department will not be tolerated.

Chairing several meetings on different issues at the PR headquarters here on Friday, he said that the project director would be held responsible in case of any shortcoming or delay. He said that the project director of any project would not be changed till the completion of the project.

Appreciating the officers, the minister said that the PR was running only due to the good officers. He said that inefficient people would be replaced with efficient ones so that the railways could move forward on modern lines. He directed the officers to complete all signaling projects within six months.

The minister ordered for completing construction work of the flats being constructed for the employees in Narowal in six months. He expressed his satisfaction when he was informed that flats in Lahore and Karachi had already been completed.

He said that mafias should be curbed as they created obstacles in development. There was no shortage of human resources in Pakistan Railways; however, things needed to be fixed, the minister said. He ordered for completing the locomotive projects speedily.

About the repair and rehabilitation of coaches, he said that the rehabilitation project should be expedited, adding that additional coaches should also be available at different places.

Chairman Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmed Memon, Additional General Manager Infrastructure Asif Matin Zaidi, Additional General Manager Traffic Syed Mazhar Ali Shah Additional General Manager Mechanical Salman Sadiq, Advisor to Federal Minister for Railways Abdul Rashid, Director Public Relations Nazia Jabeen, apart from senior officers also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Shortage Traffic Rashid Narowal All From Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Container train to be launched from Mughulpura Dry ..

Container train to be launched from Mughulpura Dryport soon: minister

13 seconds ago
 Hazara Express train new stop

Hazara Express train new stop

16 seconds ago
 Price of Aluminum on Rise Third Day in Row, Approa ..

Price of Aluminum on Rise Third Day in Row, Approaching April 2018 Record

17 seconds ago
 SBP DG announces establishing Punjab Badminton Aca ..

SBP DG announces establishing Punjab Badminton Academy at NPSC

22 minutes ago
 Hindutva revival in India vindicates two-nation th ..

Hindutva revival in India vindicates two-nation theory: AJK President.

23 minutes ago
 PHA to develop Asia's largest urban forest

PHA to develop Asia's largest urban forest

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.